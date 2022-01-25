Auckland Boutique Expands With Appointment of Trust Law Expert

Morris Legal is proud to announce the promotion of Georgia Angus (pictured) to the Morris Legal partnership, effective 1 January 2022.* This promotion continues the firm’s expansion of its senior team and exemplifies the firm’s commitment to growth and delivery of market-leading legal services.

Georgia joined Morris Legal in 2016. She worked in London at a leading trust law firm in 2019 and 2020 and returned to Morris Legal in February 2021.

Georgia advises on all aspects of complex trust, estate and relationship property disputes. She has extensive multi-jurisdictional experience, having acted for clients in high-profile contentious trust proceedings in the Court of Appeal of England and Wales and other offshore jurisdictions including The Bahamas, Bermuda, BVI and Jersey. In New Zealand, Georgia has appeared in the Family Court, District Court, High Court and Court of Appeal and is highly experienced in alternative dispute resolution, having achieved numerous outstanding settlements for our clients.

Georgia is a full member of STEP (TEP) and was awarded a 2020 STEP Excellence Award for being the top-scoring student in the Advanced Certificate in Trust Disputes. She has been published in the New Zealand Law Journal and the STEP Trust Quarterly Review on the role of charities in estate disputes and beneficiaries’ requests for trust information.

The expansion of Morris Legal’s partnership further strengthens the firm’s litigation capability and expertise and enhances Morris Legal’s reputation as the preeminent litigation firm in New Zealand specialising in private client disputes. Morris Legal has been a finalist in the Litigation and Dispute Resolution Specialist category at the New Zealand Law Awards every year since the firm was founded in 2016. In 2020, Morris Legal expanded its offering to advisory services, including succession, wealth planning, trust and estate advice. The firm now provides a complete end to end private client service, assisting clients in their personal lives and in their roles as settlors, trustees, executors, beneficiaries and business owners.

Morris Legal’s founding partner, Sally Morris, commented that “Georgia is an outstanding lawyer and leader. She has already made enormous contributions to Morris Legal and the wider legal profession and she will be an extraordinary partner at the firm. Georgia’s promotion enables Morris Legal to further develop its market-leading service offering to its clients”.