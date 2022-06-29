Auckland Lawyers Joins Forces with Global Tax & Law Group

Turner Hopkins and tax advisory firm Bellingham Wallace have joined forces with large global professional firm Andersen Global.

The two firms entered a ‘collaboration agreement’ with Andersen Global, which was founded in 2002 by a group of partners from the defunct Arthur Andersen global tax and accounting group. The company has a strong tax focus and its global network of independent firms, like the two new Auckland firms, numbers more than 11000 professionals operating across 360 locations.

Turner Hopkins has almost a century of experience behind it, focused on private client, commercial law, real estate, immigration and related work with three partners.

Bellingham Wallace was founded by Co-Managing Partners, Matt Bellingham and Aaron Wallace, to work in advisory, governance, tax, strategy, due diligence and valuation.

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said, “Turner Hopkins and Bellingham Wallace will be great assets in satisfying our growing needs in the region. These firms share our organization’s commitment to stewardship and demonstrate the highest professional standards, forecasting a synergistic working relationship among our professionals. Collaborating with these firms is key as we continue to bring best-in-class solutions to our clients across the globe and strengthen our presence in the Asia Pacific region.”