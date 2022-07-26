Australian Lawyers Alliance Appoint Slater & Gordon Lawyer President

In accepting leadership of the organisation, Ms Henderson has reaffirmed the ALA’s commitment to the importance of preserving common law rights and ensuring access to justice for everyone.

“There are always enormous challenges but I begin my presidency with a feeling of tremendous optimism,” said Ms Henderson. “The newly minted Federal Attorney-General has just discontinued the appalling prosecution of Bernard Collaery. The Federal Government seems to have a genuine commitment to reconciliation and there is an increased focus on attempting to address the issues facing the NDIS and the aged care sector.

“There is clearly still much work for the ALA to do – both in advocating for change to eliminate injustice and working to protect existing legislative rights – but I feel positive that we are working in a climate where this will be possible.”

Ms Henderson is the Senior Practice Leader, Work and Road Claims at Slater and Gordon in NSW and is an Accredited Specialist in Compensation Law.

“I went into law to make a difference and over my career I’ve worked in all areas of personal injury law,” said Ms Henderson. “My membership of the ALA has brought me into contact with extraordinary people with strong values, working enormously hard for those people least able to help themselves. I am proud to have this opportunity to now lead the organisation for the next 12 months.”

Ms Henderson takes over as national president from WA barrister, Mr Graham Droppert SC who held the role for the past two years and guided the organisation through the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ALA began in 1994 and was originally known as the Australian Plaintiff Lawyers Association. At any one time, ALA members represent at least 200,000 people around Australia. The organisation has had several well-known national presidents including Noor Blumer, Tom Goudkamp OAM, Greg Barns SC, Andrew Stone SC and Peter Semmler QC.

“For 28 years the ALA’s commitment to justice, fairness and protecting the rights of the individual has not wavered. Our values and principles are relevant whether we are fighting for justice for someone injured on the road or in a workplace accident, a survivor of abuse, someone in immigration detention or a person with disability,” said Ms Henderson.