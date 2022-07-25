Australian NewLaw Firm Law Squared Expands to London

Working with our suite of multinational corporates and in-house counsel clients, Law Squared will be entering the international market and will work with Australian businesses in the UK and UK businesses with a presence in Australia as they expand to have dual jurisdictional support and advice.

With offices throughout Australia and in London, Law Squared has positioned ourselves as a true extension of our clients’ global team, which has resonated with our Australian and global client base.

Drawing upon our experience and strengths in the UK market, Law Squared will support its clients in the following areas:

• market entry (structuring, strategy and company formation);

• commercial (technology, privacy/GDPR and intellectual property);

• corporate (mergers, acquisitions and capital raising);

• employment; and

• legal operations and technology consulting

You can learn more about these offerings here

Law Squared’s director and founder Demetrio Zema (pictured) says:

“We’re excited to be launching into London and to continue our mission to change the conversation people are having about lawyers on a global scale. When I started Law Squared, I wanted to disrupt the traditional law firm model – I wanted to endorse a shift of focus from profit to outcome, ultimately allowing for greater productivity, higher employee satisfaction and greater outcomes for clients. Our growth and success over the last 6 years has proven this is possible and as our firm remains unique in its business model and its service delivery, an expansion to London has been the natural next step of our journey.

Our renewed ethos of ‘Human Centred Law’ is a perfect distillation of what makes us unique; our people are passionate legal specialists that are focused on creating flexible solutions for clients that drive outcomes. We are obsessed with relationships, not job titles. These are the differentiators of Law Squared and we are excited to bring this way of working to a global audience, growing with our existing Australian clients and welcoming new Australia/UK clients to our alternative way of delivering legal services.”

Law Squared’s Alexandra Geelan has made the move to the UK to lead the London office and says:

“At Law Squared, we exist for three reasons:

1. To change the conversation people are having about lawyers;

2. To provide lawyers with an environment and culture that is unparalleled by any other law firm; and

3. To build deep and meaningful relationships with our clients.

And I am really excited to bring these reasons for being to the UK market and to continue to work with our Australian clients as an extension of their UK team.”

With offices in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane and in London, consider Law Squared the extension of your global team.