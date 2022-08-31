Australian Start-Up Sector Boosted By KPMG & Stone & Chalk Tech Residency Scholarship

Future Technology Program sets a new benchmark for Australia’s startup sector providing access to investors, industry connections, mentors, experts, and more

SYDNEY, 30 August 2022 — KPMG Australia and Stone & Chalk have joined forces to launch the Future Technology Program, a commitment to help Australian startups succeed, not just at the beginning of their journey, but into the future.

Five startup founders and their teams will receive complimentary residency for 12 months at one of Stone & Chalk’s startup hubs located nationally in the heart of Sydney, Melbourne or Adelaide. They will also receive a personalised support program to help them rapidly grow their startups, covering areas such as investor readiness, industry insights, connections to potential clients, and mentoring on how to work with large, global companies.

This unique partnership combines the largest innovation community in Australia at Stone & Chalk with KPMG’s deep expertise and knowledge. In this environment, innovation and advancement will be propelled forward through the collision of ideas and people. By bringing together both of their unique skill sets, KPMG and Stone & Chalk will enable Australia’s leading startups to introduce better technology, better innovation and better thinking into the economy.

The first cohort of the Future Technology Program will be centred on game-changing startups tackling a supply chain-related challenge or problem. Eligible businesses can be Series A or earlier and have proprietary tech which can be applied to modern-day supply chain challenges. Startups from all areas of emerging tech applicable to supply chain can apply for the Program, including those working on solutions to address problems related to Risk, Compliance, Resilience, Circular Economy, Sustainability and Performance Optimisation. Future cohorts of the program will focus on startups solving problems in other sectors, with the next round slated to kick off in February 2023.

Businesses will receive guidance and support from KPMG’s diverse array of mentors and industry leads who can facilitate client introductions and industry conversations. Additionally, each Future Technology Program recipient will gain a KPMG mentor tailored to their business, assisting startups in their efforts to validate, test, learn, and explore genuine opportunities for growth. Future cohorts of the program will focus on startups solving problems in other sectors, with the next round slated to kick off in February 2023.

Sarah Vega, National Managing Partner, KPMG Futures commented: “Magic happens when you pair the unconstrained thinking of a startup with the deep customer relationships and industry expertise of an established business. This program aims to help Australia’s best and brightest startups to open doors and gain traction. It will bring the expertise and connections of the firm to the table, from the startup expertise of our specialist High Growth Ventures team to the invaluable insight and networks of our specialist industry leads. We are delighted to be joining forces with Stone & Chalk to accelerate the development of innovative Australian startups.”

Key benefits of the Stone & Chalk environment for startups include participation in Australia’s largest innovation community and access to a thriving ecosystem of like-minded founders. Future Technology Program beneficiaries will also have access to Stone & Chalk’s expansive network of industry experts, partners, associations and more. Within Stone & Chalk’s national hubs, each of the five selected startups will be supported in their efforts to raise capital, enter new markets, and engage new customer segments that facilitate long-term success.

“Through this partnership with KPMG, Stone & Chalk will offer its full suite of industry connections, high calibre mentors, partners and collaboration ecosystem to some of the country’s most innovative businesses looking to make a difference,” said Stone & Chalk CEO, Michael Bromley. “We’re extremely excited to be working with KPMG on the Future Technology Program, and look forward to supporting the first cohort of companies navigating the challenges of the current startup ecosystems, by providing access to a community that comes together to advocate and encourage one another in a way not possible anywhere else in Australia.”

For game-changing startups looking for more details on the Future Technology Program, visit: http://welcome.stoneandchalk. com.au/future-tech-program