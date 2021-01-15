Baker + McKenzie Announce New Global COO

Baker McKenzie is delighted to announce the appointment of Kate Stonestreet as our new Global Chief Operating Officer. In her new role, Kate will report to our Global Chair Milton Cheng, and will oversee all of the business services functions of the Firm, as well as the Firm’s internal business services transformation project which aims to deliver higher quality service to our internal and external clients in a streamlined and tech-enabled way.

Kate will work alongside the Global Chair and Executive Committee on the implementation of Firm strategy, with a key focus on our clients and our people. This will leverage the Firm’s global footprint and the investments we have made in innovation and sustainability to reinforce our leading position as a diverse and inclusive workplace committed to our clients, people and the communities in which we work.

She will take up her new position with effect from 1 February 2021 and will remain based in London.

Since 2017, Kate has been the Firm’s Global Director of Operations with responsibility for the strategic oversight of our Centers in Manila, Belfast, Buenos Aires and Tampa, and as part of the leadership team overseeing the development and implementation of the Firm’s business services transformation program.

Prior to assuming her current role Kate spent 13 years as the EMEA Regional Operating Officer (ROO) supporting our EMEA leadership, working with Managing Partners and leading the regional business professional teams. During her time as EMEA ROO, she was instrumental in the new office openings in Casablanca, Dubai, Istanbul and Johannesburg.

Prior to her EMEA role, Kate held a variety of positions within the Firm including COO for HK/PRC/Vietnam and Director of Business Development for Asia Pacific. She joined the Firm in Hong Kong in 1995 and has been based in London since 2004.

Kate earned her BA Hons degree in Public Policy and Administration from the University of Northumbria and her MBA from the University of Western Ontario (Toronto), Hong Kong campus. She is a member of our Global Diversity & Inclusion Committee and our Global Race & Ethnicity Task Force, and co-leads the Firm’s social mobility program.

Kate said, “Coming from a small village in Yorkshire in the North of England and joining the Firm in a relatively junior role in Hong Kong, I am a story of what is possible at Baker McKenzie. As a Firm we are in a strong position as we emerge from the pandemic – with loyal clients, connected global teams, and the drive to excel. This is an exciting time, and we face both opportunities and challenges as we emerge from the crisis, but I believe we are strongly positioned for the future and I look forward to playing a central role in ensuring our future success.”

Milton said, “Throughout her career with the Firm Kate has been an inspiring leader and a highly effective professional. Having known her for more than 20 years I can say with assurance that I know she represents the very best of Baker McKenzie. I look forward to working even more closely with Kate in the coming months and years to drive our global Firm strategy forward.”