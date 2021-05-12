Baker + McKenzie Dismayed At Horror of Racial Attacks

All of us at Baker McKenzie have watched with dismay and horror as racially motivated attacks of physical violence and harassment targeting people of Asian and Pacific Island descent have proliferated across the US, UK and in many parts of the world.

As a Firm, we stand in solidarity with our Asian and Pacific Islander colleagues, and condemn these vile acts of hatred, violence and racism. As with any form of racism, we will not stand for it in our Firm or anywhere it occurs. It is incumbent upon all of us to advance an inclusive culture at Baker McKenzie by focusing on allyship and anti-racism and standing strong in support of our Asian and Pacific Islander colleagues.

Executive Committee, Baker McKenzie