Baker McKenzie Wins Leading Law Brand Title For 12th Year

Baker McKenzie has been named as the world’s leading law firm brand for the 12th consecutive year in the latest Thomson Reuters Global Elite Law Firm Brand Index.

In the 2022 index, Baker McKenzie scored more than double the points of the Firm’s nearest competitor, receiving an overall score of 100, which is 56 points ahead of the firm ranked in second place.

The ranking process involved in-depth interviews with more than 1,700 General Counsel and other senior legal buyers from many of the world’s largest multinationals across more than 50 countries. The four measures used for the index include top-of-mind awareness, favorability, consideration for multi-jurisdictional deals and for multi-jurisdictional litigation.

Milton Cheng, Global Chair of Baker McKenzie, said that topping this ranking for the 12th year running was first and foremost a recognition of the deep client relationships Baker McKenzie and its member firms have built over decades, and strong growth driven by the Firm’s 13,000 lawyers and business professionals around the world.

“We are truly grateful for the trust our clients place in us to help manage their most high profile, complex and sensitive legal matters. One of the keys to retaining this trust is to remain highly relevant to our clients, continually exploring where there is the most acute client need for cross-practice legal solutions, and ensuring we are able to field best in class teams to provide support in these areas.

“This ranges from complex multi-jurisdictional transactions, to advising on the latest data management and privacy regulations around the world. As businesses and individuals are continually finding new ways to connect, we believe Baker McKenzie’s ability to quickly bring teams together across money centers and developing markets alike, combined with our deep local experience and practice expertise, will continue to set us apart.”

The Thomson Reuters Global Elite Law Firm Brand Index was previously branded the Acritas Global Elite Law Firm Brand Index.