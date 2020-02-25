Barnes & Thornburg Adds Corporate Partner in Indianapolis Office

18 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

Powered by LawFuel – INDIANAPOLIS – Tiffany D. Presley, an experienced commercial transactions and supply chain attorney, has joined Barnes & Thornburg’s Indianapolis office as a partner in the firm’s Corporate Department.

As a strategic legal and business adviser to her clients, Presley counsels publicly and privately held companies on commercial transactions and contracts, supply chain issues and joint ventures. Her clients range from family-owned businesses to Fortune 150 companies in the manufacturing and technology industries. She joins the firm from Quarles & Brady.

“Tiffany brings a wealth of knowledge related to complex commercial transactions and supply chain, which aligns with the firm’s strengths in helping companies grow through strategic objectives, procurement and joint ventures,” said David Gotlieb, chair of the firm’s Corporate Department.

Having earned a joint MBA and J.D., Presley was named an “Up and Coming Lawyer” by the Indiana Lawyer in 2015 and is active in the Indianapolis legal and business community. She is a member of the Indianapolis Bar Association, Marion County Bar Association, Economic Club of Indiana strategic planning committee and Indiana State Bar Association.

“Tiffany is a welcome addition to our Indianapolis office not just because of her legal abilities, but also the significant involvement she has in our community,” said Brian L. Burdick, managing partner of the Indianapolis office.

Tiffany earned her J.D. from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law and her MBA from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, where she also earned a bachelor’s degree.

