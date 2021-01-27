Bell Gully Lawyers Recognised in Chambers Directories

Bell Gully is proud to have many of its people and practice areas recognised across two recently released major international directories – Chambers Asia Pacific 2021 and The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2021.​

The rankings are a result of extensive research which analyses the views of clients, investment bankers, commercial bankers and accountants who work closely with lawyers and law firms.

Chambers Asia Pacific 2021

A total of 38 Bell Gully partners and associates were awarded 45 individual rankings in 2021 – leading the New Zealand market. This includes six new individual rankings – Ian Becke (Construction), Angela Harford (Public Law), Sophie East, David Friar and Jesse Wilson (Dispute Resolution), and Campbell Pentney (Tax).

Chambers Asia Pacific ranked all of Bell Gully’s practice areas in the top two ranking tiers. Of note was Bell Gully’s growing IP practice which was recognised in its promotion from Band 3 to Band 2 – led by partner Tania Goatley and special counsel Sooyun Lee.

The Legal 500 Asia Pacific 2021

For 18 of the past 20 years, Bell Gully has been awarded the most New Zealand ‘leading individual’ rankings in The Legal 500 Asia Pacific. The firm has also stood at the top of the table for practice area rankings for 17 of the last 20 years.

In the 2021 edition, Bell Gully achieved the highest number of Tier 1 rankings (11) in New Zealand. Under the leadership of partner Dean Oppenhuis, the firm’s technology, media, and telecom (TMT) practice improved from Tier 2 to Tier 1 based on the expansive public sector technology procurement over the last year as well as large M&A transactions such as Vodafone Group plc.

There are also numerous individual rankings to celebrate.

Seven Bell Gully lawyers were named in the ‘Hall of Fame’ for their respective practice areas – reflecting their outstanding contributions over a long period. ​

David McPherson (Banking/Finance)

(Banking/Finance) Murray King (Banking/Finance)

(Banking/Finance) Andrew Beatson (Projects/Resource Management)

(Projects/Resource Management) Simon Watt (Projects/Resource Management)

(Projects/Resource Management) Hugh Kettle (Projects/Resource Management)

(Projects/Resource Management) Andrew Petersen (Real Estate/Construction)

(Real Estate/Construction) Willy Sussman (Tax)

Another impressive result was the 11 Bell Gully lawyers named as “Next Generation Partners”, significantly more than any other New Zealand firm:

Glenn Shewan (Competition)

(Competition) Jennifer Coote (Corporate)

(Corporate) Tim Fitzgerald (Dispute Resolution)

(Dispute Resolution) Jesse Wilson (Dispute Resolution)

(Dispute Resolution) Liz Coats (Employment)

(Employment) Natasha Garvan (Projects/Resource Management)

(Projects/Resource Management) Ian Becke (Real Estate/Construction)

(Real Estate/Construction) Toni Forrest (Real Estate/Construction)

(Real Estate/Construction) Campbell Pentney (Tax)

(Tax) Hayden Roberts (Tax)

(Tax) Sooyun Lee (IP)

Managing partner Haydn Wong: “This recognition reflects Bell Gully’s depth and strength of talent across all the key practice areas in which we work. It’s fantastic to see the number of new rankings, as we have continued to grow and develop our people, as part of supporting our clients through what was a challenging period.”​

Bell Gully congratulates everyone acknowledged across Chambers Asia Pacific 2021 and The Legal 500 Asia Pacific.

