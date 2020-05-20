Big Law Firm Implements ‘Voluntary Leave’ Program

The coronavirus has spooked most law firms and the pending merger between Troutman Sanders and Pepper Hamilton has seen a four month delay until 1 July but it has also seen voluntary departures from the firm.

A report from AbovetheLaw carries a report from the firm that it is implementing voluntary temporary leave of absence as a program for its professional staff across all the firm’s offices.

“The voluntary leaves are expected to be three months, however Troutman Sanders plans to call people back earlier if circumstances allow,” the firm statement said.

Merger partner Pepper Hamilton has already cut associate salaries by 20 per cent.