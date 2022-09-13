BigLaw Japanese Firm Opens in London

One of Japan’s biggest law firms has opened an office in London, its first office opened outside of Asia.

Anderson Mori & Tomotsune opened its first international office in Beijing in 1998 and says its London opening was to provide ‘timely’ advice to businesses operating in Japan and for their home-base clients operating in the West.

Anderson Mori’s new London offices will share a building with Rupert Murdoch’s News UK media empire, in finding a home on the third floor of the News Building, on 3 London Bridge Street.

First established in the early 1950s, Anderson Mori has grown to become on of Japan’s four largest international law firms, alongside its ‘Big Four’ rivals Mori Hamada & Matsumoto, Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu, and Nishimura & Asahi.

Nishimura & Ashai opened an office in Europe last year making its first venture into Europe through the launch of two offices in the German cities of Frankfurt and Düsseldorf.

The new London office comes as Anderson Mori’s eighth international office, alongside its offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, and Singapore.

The firm currently employs more than 600 staff across its 11 offices, as one of Japan’s most diversified firms.