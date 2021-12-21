Biglaw Promotion Rounds Continue With Jones Day’s 49 Partner Promotions

Biglaw firm Jones Day has announced the promotion of 48 partners, a similar number to last year’s round and with 11 in Europe, one in Asia Pacific (in Perth) and the rest in the firm’s US offices. The firm’s promotion round echoes what has been happening with a number of biglaw firms that have made significant promotions on the back of a booming M&A and deal market.

Forty four per cent of the new partners are women, a slight decrease on last year’s gender split, which saw 48 per cent women in the promotions.

The firm has also made some significant lateral hires in recent months, including a property quartet in Milan from DLA Piper and five disputes team lawyers from Quinn Emanuel in Perth, Australia

Details of the promoted lawyers can be seen here.

