Blank Rome Earns Perfect Score in 2022 Corporate Equality Index

Firm Receives 100 Percent for the Seventh Year in a Row on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Annual Scorecard on LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality

Blank Rome LLP is proud to announce that our firm has received a perfect score of 100 percent on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index (“CEI”), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (“HRC”) Foundation. With this score, Blank Rome has been designated for the seventh year in a row as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality” by the HRC, and joins the ranks of major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

“Our firm’s dedication and ongoing commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion (“D&I”) in our workplace, throughout the legal industry, and in our local communities is at the forefront of our longstanding mission to cultivate progressive D&I initiatives in the places in which we both live and work,” said Grant S. Palmer, Managing Partner and CEO at Blank Rome. “We are honored to continue receiving this important recognition by the Human Rights Campaign and look forward to raising the bar for generations to come.”

“Through our Diversity and Inclusion Committee and dedicated affinity groups here at Blank Rome—BR Pride, BR United, BR Women, and BR Parents—we are engaged on a daily basis in advancing D&I in the legal industry and beyond,” said Krystal Studavent Ramsey, Blank Rome’s Director of Diversity and Inclusion. “We are committed to championing the rights for all people, including the LGBTQ+ community, and fostering inclusive professional and personal environments where everyone can safely and openly bring their best selves forward. We will continue to identify, develop, and implement programs, policies, and initiatives that will accelerate positive and sustainable change.”

“We are proud of Blank Rome’s longstanding history of supporting diverse communities and individuals, and of cultivating an atmosphere of meaningful inclusion that supports our LGBTQ+ community,” added Brett Snyder, Partner and Chair of BR Pride. “We look forward to continuing to work on enhancing and encouraging LGBTQ+ inclusion.”

The 2022 CEI rated 1,271 U.S.-based businesses and evaluated in detail related LGBTQ+ policies and practices under the following four central pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. Blank Rome’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria results in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.” For more information on the 2022 CEI, or to download a free copy of the report, please visit hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America’s largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public’s understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. To learn more, please visit hrc.org.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 13 offices and more than 600 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all of our clients and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

