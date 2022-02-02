Blank Rome – New Corporate M&A, Securities of Counsel in Washington DC

Washington, D.C. — Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that James H. Adkins has joined the Washington, D.C., office as of counsel in the firm’s national Corporate, M&A, and Securities group, which recently welcomed leading partners Leslie Marlow, Hank Gracin, and Patrick Egan, a New York-based team widely known and respected for their work in corporate and securities law.

James joins Blank Rome from Charleston Area Medical Center, Inc., where he served as associate general counsel. Prior to this role, he practiced law at Steptoe & Johnson, PLLC. At Blank Rome, James concentrates his practice in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, and general transactional matters. He advises clients in the negotiation, documentation, and execution of various corporate transactions and regularly counsels on entity formation and corporate governance matters.

Admitted to practice in West Virginia, James received his J.D. from the University of Dayton School of Law and his B.S., magna cum laude, from West Virginia University. In addition to his legal practice, James serves as a volunteer for Legal Aid and as a civic engagement/community building task group member for The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation.

