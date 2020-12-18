Bob Jones: ‘A Horrible Green Party Little Turd’ – Refugees, Immigration & “Yeah, Nah” Bumpf

Bob Jones* The Green Party’s new intake included, scraping in in last place, a Mexican migrant called Ricardo Menendez March. His credentials for selection appear to be,

He’s homosexual, something Green Party types view as a higher art form, and, His occupation as a cinema projectionist, that is on his own admission, simply pushing the start button, something requiring significantly less intellectual input than holding a Stop-Go sign, and … Nothing else.

Nevertheless, in his years in New Zealand he has pre-occupied himself as a protestor on behalf of every predictable left-wing cause. In short an utterly unaccomplished loser, now living at the taxpayer’s expense in the unbelievable role of a legislator.

None of that is especially unusual since MMP which has seen every election include in the new intake, world class no-hopers, plucked from obscurity, largely remain obscure, then return to anonymity after a single term.

Last week, suitably clad in a pink shirt and jacket, Menendez March in a girlish voice, made his aptly named in his case, maiden speech.

These are a conventionally tortuous experience for old parliamentary hands to endure, and one’s sympathy goes out to the Speaker who is unable to dodge them.

So how do I know about this? Because I have been inundated with indignant folk who have sent me copies of Menendez March’s speech, given he referred to me, which I will come to.

He opened for no explained reason, babbling at high speed in Maori, something few people let alone MP’s would understand.

Then came the standard embarrassing autobiographical guff of “my journey”, acknowledgement of his family, Mexican village, “those who walk with me in times of adversity and joy” (I am not making that up).

This was followed by the outrageous claim that “decision-makers have created rules that criminalise our survival and existence”, ‘our’ he explained referring to ‘the queer community’.

Next came an attack on Work and Income for not dishing out sufficient largesse to the likes of him, followed by launching into “the wealthy for destroying the planet, aided and abetted by Parliament”.

Inexplicably, he then reverted into a lengthy tirade in Spanish.

Finally, he got on to arriving here in 2006, here predictably being Aotearoa.

He protested at the simplicity of his film projection job involving pushing a start button and (again, I’m not making this up) being criticised by politicians for calling it a low-skilled job, despite just acknowledging that reality.

Then he moved on to fresh fields which is why people drew my attention to this abomination of a self-centred world class wanker’s maiden speech, saying,

“I clearly remember seeing clips of Winston Peters and Bob Jones scapegoating immigrants for the housing crisis, for unemployment and for inequality in general. We were also blamed for bringing low-skilled, low wage labour that didn’t contribute to the economy- or so they claimed.”

So here’s a message to this little turd. First, you clearly remember no such thing. The only time I’ve had a TV exchange on immigration with Winston was brief.

Winston: “Walking down Queen Street is like being in Hong Kong”. Me: “Yes. Isn’t it wonderful. All those beautiful Asian girls”

Some facts for Menendez March to ponder:

I doubt anyone in this nation has been more outspoken over the last 25 years, lauding immigration and especially from Asia. I don’t doubt but know that no-one has done more to help migrants than me.

I don’t publicise the fact but such is its scale it’s been impossible to hide it.

But unasked I’ve spent millions and continue to do so, helping migrants and especially refugees. I’ve put perhaps a thousand refugee girls through our universities, paid their fees, accommodation costs, provided vouchers for two dresses annually and so on. And it certainly doesn’t stop there but that’s enough to get the picture.

The upshot was that (unasked by me), David Farrah saw red, reported the little turd’s comments and ran a lengthy piece on Kiwiblog quoting various newspaper columns I’d written lauding our immigrants. He further ran four pictorial items including one pertaining to my refuge girls scheme.

So, waking to how utterly wrong he’s been in maligning me, how did Menendez March respond? An Apology! You must be kidding.

Instead he dug his hole even deeper responding with spectacular illiteracy, “the Bob Jones of the world see us as economic units, so yeah nah”.

It’s unbelievable this garbage is in Parliament with his snout in the taxpayer’s pocket. Now if I’m known for anything it’s my advocacy for the humanities.

For four decades I’ve ridiculed B Coms and Commerce degrees (success in business is basically common sense and energy, something alien to the fluttering Menendez March who from his utterances oozes a sense of entitlement).

I’ve forked out millions for history and philosophy students’ scholarships.

Currently I’m discussing funding a Chair in Epicurean studies with one of our universities which is wildly enthusiastic. The significance of that would be lost on this ghastly little pink clad ponce.

Here’s a prediction. This Menendez March rubbish is destined to cause much distress to his party.

He’s dishonest, ignorant and illiterate. The “yeah nah” is beyond belief. He’s lived a parasitical existence since arriving here 12 years back, contributed nothing and complained and protested about his host country incessantly.

If rubbish like this is the best the Greens can come up with, then they’re in big trouble.

Source: First published on NoPunchesPulled.com.