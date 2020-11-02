Bob Jones’ Latest Book Taunts and Amuses With Sharp Wit & Provocative Observation

Sir Robert Jones is hardly known as a shrinking violet when it comes to expressing his views on many things, but his sharp observation and mischievous mind are to the fore with the latest of his books, ‘Four Comic Novellas’, published by Bow Press Ltd.

‘Four Comic Novellas’ are original novellas designed to outrage and provoke readers on everything from the way we live our lives today to our views on religion and a variety of other matters that Jones’ inimitable style continues to prod and poke with unrestrained glee.

As well known columnist Jane Clifton observed, Bob Jones has more fun in a china shop than any bull every could. A long-time admirer of one of literature’s best known humourists, Evelyn Waugh, Bob Jones’ latest offering cements his position as one of the country’s foremost comic writers, placing him a narrow firmament on the seemingly increasingly fragile ledge that holds genuinely amusing writers in New Zealand.

‘Four Comic Novellas’ includes Jones’ first-ever ‘crime story’, an intriguing tale of the ease with which humans can slip from one intent to another with, in this case, deadly results.

The humour and originality of Jones’ tales reflect an author who has adeptly addressed some of the key issues and dogma that many of us accept as gospel. Bob Jones however questions everything, including anything ‘gospel’.

‘Four Comic Novellas’ promises to be another stellar addition to Bob Jones’ impressive body of work and is available from good book stores everywhere, or online. The ideal 2020 Christmas gift also.

Format: Hardback

Publication Date: 23/10/2020

Publisher: Bow Press Limited

Country of Origin: New Zealand

About Bow Press

Bow Press Ltd is New Zealand’s newest publishing company, providing publishing on original New Zealand writing with a focus upon humour and thought-provoking literature. See: www.bowpress.co.nz.

