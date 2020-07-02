Bob Jones – Muller Breaks His Duck

Bob Jones – The Nats new leader has finally put some runs on the board.

Speaking to the Wellington Chamber of Commerce he stated the obvious, namely that it’s totally untenable to keep our borders closed until either/if a vaccine is developed or every country has eliminated the virus.

I pointed that out on this site a week back and offered a simple health passport solution. Imposing 14 days confined to a hotel room is untenable and unnecessary.

Now while I say Muller was stating the obvious, it certainly needed to be said from someone in his position.

I asked what is the government’s Plan B, so silly is the current situation. One is left with the sense the Government doesn’t have one. A cynic might even say they prefer maintaining a sense of crisis given the political polling benefit it’s reaped to date with easily panicked people.

When sometime in the future there’s an enquiry into the handling of this virus, a necessity as it will happen again in the future, I have no doubt the outcome will be it was a massive over-reaction.

The evidence is clear. Primarily it’s killed nursing home occupants, that is folk in their 90s suffering dementia thus unable to look after themselves.

In New Zealand 19 out of the 22 deaths were in nursing homes and nearly all in their 90s.