Boies Schiller has been controversial in recent times with dozens of departures – almost 60 partners leaving this year alone. Founded by the famed litigator David Boies, Boies Schiller founded the firm in 1997 following his departure from white-shoe Cravath Swaine & Moore. Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft on Wednesday said that Gravante will join the firm next year, bringing with him three other Boies Schiller partners: Philip Iovieno, Karen Dyer and Lawrence Brandman.