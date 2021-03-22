Brown Rudnick Expands IP Litigation and Technology Groups With Experienced Attorney Additions

NEW YORK – Brown Rudnick LLP announced the addition of Ian DiBernardo and Jason Sobel, based in the Firm’s New York office. DiBernardo and Sobel have practiced together for nearly two decades, providing full-service Intellectual Property (IP) counsel to innovative technology clients in a wide range of industries. They have tried numerous cases, and they are trusted advisers to companies at all stages of the corporate lifecycle.

DiBernardo is a Brown Rudnick Partner and Chair of the IP Litigation Practice Group. He will serve also as Practice Group Leader of the US Technology Group. Sobel is a Partner in the IP Litigation and Technology Practice Groups.

Their arrival enhances Brown Rudnick’s highly regarded IP Litigation Group, which serves clients worldwide on an array of matters, including litigation involving patents, trademarks, trade secrets, copyrights, trade dress, license agreements, and other disputes. The addition further expands Brown Rudnick’s commitment to providing full-service intellectual property and transactional services to its technology clients. DiBernardo and Sobel join from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP, where DiBernardo served as Co-Chair of Stroock’sIP and Technology Group and as Co-Chair of Stroock’s Fintech practice.

DiBernardo counsels emerging and established companies, focusing on complex intellectual property and technology transactions and intellectual property litigation. He has first-chair trial and appellate experience, successfully representing both plaintiffs and defendants in patent, trade secret, copyright, and breach of contract disputes. He has successfully argued before the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. DiBernardo also counsels clients in connection with a broad range of technology and corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, license, outsourcing, cloud computing, corporate finance, and other commercial agreements.

Sobel’s practice spans the full spectrum of intellectual property law, including litigation, transactions, prosecution, and other strategic matters. He provides intellectual property and litigation counsel to clients in numerous industries and technological disciplines. Sobel has served as trial counsel in bet-the-brand litigation, and he has litigated numerous highly contentious, complex competitor disputes. He has represented clients in claims of patent, trademark and copyright infringement, misappropriation of trade secrets, breach of contract, unfair competition, breach of restrictive covenant agreements, fraud, and a wide variety of other disputes.

Bill Baldiga, Chairman & CEO of Brown Rudnick, commented, “We are excited to welcome Ian and Jason to the Firm. They bring sophisticated practices to our already strong IP Litigation and Technology teams. Their addition further expands our offerings for our IP and Technology clients worldwide.”

Neil Foster, a London-based Brown Rudnick Partner and Chair of the Global Technology Group, added, “Ian and Jason bring extensive experience working with innovative companies on a wide range of IP and technology transactions and disputes. They will be a tremendous asset to our clients and to our technology sector practice across all offices.”

Brown Rudnick’s IP Litigation Group has a deep bench of seasoned trial lawyers with technical backgrounds. The team includes prominent patent practitioners who have litigated in the busiest patent courts, including in front of the Federal Circuit, International Trade Commission, and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, where the team has petitioned for and opposed more than 100 inter partes reviews and covered business method patent proceedings. Brown Rudnick’s Technology Group acts for companies in the technology space on a range of legal issues, including advising on transactions involving fintech, blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, cleantech, environmental technology, corporate venturing, impact investing, health care, and digital health.

“Brown Rudnick’s IP Litigation and Technology practices are industry leaders, known for providing innovative counsel to a global client base,” said DiBernardo.

“The Firm provides the perfect platform for us to continue to build our IP Litigation and Technology practices. We are thrilled to be here,” commented Sobel.