Brown Rudnick Promotes Six Lawyers to Partnership

Brown Rudnick LLP, a leading international law firm, is pleased to announce that it has elected six new partners, effective Feb. 1.

The newly promoted partners are Shari Dwoskin and Tia Chatterjee Wallach in Boston; Ruth Arkley and Ian Weinstein in London; E. Patrick Gilman in Washington, D.C.; and Arjun Sivakumar in Orange County.

“We are delighted to welcome this exceptional group of lawyers to the Brown Rudnick partnership,” said Bill Baldiga, chairman and CEO of Brown Rudnick. “Each of them embodies the Firm’s core values of hard work, dedication, and collaboration, as well as a deep commitment to excellence. We look forward to their continued success at Brown Rudnick.”

New Partners

Ruth Arkley, Intellectual Property (London)

Ruth practices in intellectual property, technology, and commercial law, with a focus on innovative technologies and data protection. She advises clients on transactions and contentious matters across a range of industries, including life sciences, technology, retail, luxury brands, and the creative services.

Shari Dwoskin, Bankruptcy & Corporate Restructuring (Boston)

Shari’s practice includes representing bondholders, unsecured creditors’ committees, tort victims, equity interest holders, and debtors in Chapter 11 restructurings, litigation arising from related disputes, and out-of-court wind-downs. She also regularly consults with the Firm’s Corporate and Intellectual Property groups on bankruptcy-related provisions of intellectual property licenses, and with the Real Estate group on landlords’ rights in tenant bankruptcies. Shari serves as co-chair of the International Women’s Insolvency and Restructuring Confederation’s New England network.

E. Patrick Gilman, White Collar Defense, Investigations & Compliance (Washington, D.C.)

Patrick is a former federal prosecutor in the United States Army and a seasoned trial lawyer with extensive experience before both federal and state trial and appellate courts. Patrick represents corporate and individual clients on all aspects of complex civil and criminal matters, corporate governance, and compliance, including internal investigations, cybersecurity and privacy, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, Anti-Bribery, Anti-Corruption Diligence Investigations, Office of Foreign Assets Control Sanctions programs, development and implementing corporate compliance programs, and representing companies and CEOs before both the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission.

Arjun Sivakumar, Litigation & Arbitration (Orange County)

Arjun focuses his practice on complex business litigation in state and federal courts and arbitration. He takes a lead role in commercial disputes from start to finish, and has appeared as first-chair litigation counsel in key trial court proceedings and before the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Arjun serves as co-chair of the Firm’s Diverse Attorneys Working Network and serves on the Leadership Development and Diversity Committees for the Orange County Bar Association.

Tia Chatterjee Wallach, Finance (Boston)

Tia represents a variety of financial institutions, borrowers, and agents in a broad range of corporate finance and restructuring transactions. Her focus includes documenting and structuring multilender cash flow and asset-based loans, acquisition financings, bond offerings, and asset securitizations, across a variety of industries. She also has experience in debtor-in-possession financings and creditors’ rights issues in and out of bankruptcy court.

Ian Weinstein, White Collar Defense, Investigations & Compliance (London)

Ian represents individuals and corporations in contentious financial services regulatory proceedings. He has acted on several of the most high profile and significant enforcement proceedings. Ian also frequently advises clients on how best to engage with regulators to avoid enforcement action being taken. He has helped a number of clients to prevent intense supervisory attention from turning into something more problematic.

