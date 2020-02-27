Buchalter Elevates Three Attorneys to Shareholder

Powered by LawFuel – Buchalter is pleased to announce the promotion of Sean Casey, Harumi Hata, and Eric C. Wilhelm to Shareholder.

“As highlighted by this recognition, Sean, Harumi and Eric are all highly valued members of Buchalter. Their sophisticated practices will continue to enhance the legal services we are so well-known for providing our clients,” said Adam J. Bass, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Based in the Firm’s Orange County office, Sean Casey’s practice involves all aspects of intellectual property and related areas in complex domestic and cross-border litigation and transactional matters. He represents clients in matters involving patents, copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets in the aerospace, automotive, ecommerce, electronics, information technology, medical device, software, and consumer products technology industries.

Mr. Casey earned his J.D., in Intellectual Property and Aviation, from Southwestern Law School. Mr. Casey earned a B.S., cum laude, in Aerospace/ Mechanical Engineering from Boston University.

Harumi Hata’s practice involves the representation of multinational companies, including U.S., European and Pacific Rim/Asian clients, in business structuring and advice, corporate and commercial transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, financing arrangements, and real estate acquisitions and dispositions. She is a member of the Corporate Practice Group in the Los Angeles office.

Ms. Hata earned her J.D. at Loyola Law School in 1985 and her B.A. at Loyola Marymount University in 1982.

Eric Wilhelm is a member of the Real Estate Practice Group in the Firm’s Scottsdale office. Mr. Wilhelm’s practice focuses on a broad range of commercial real estate transactions, including industrial, office and retail leasing, real property sales, acquisitions and development and secured financing.

Mr. Wilhelm earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, Arizona State University where he served as an Articles Editor for the Arizona State Law Journal and was a member of Order of the Coif. He received his B.S., magna cum laude, from Arizona State University.

Recent Press Releases on LawFuel