Buchalter Expands Its Tax and Estate Planning Practices with the Addition of Two New Shareholders in Los Angeles and San Diego

Powered by LawFuel – Buchalter is pleased to announce the welcome additions of Joseph K. Fletcher III and Laura Lamb Nichols to its Tax & Estate Planning and Corporate Law Practice Groups.

Based in Buchalter’s Los Angeles office, Fletcher has over 25 years of tax law experience. His international practice includes matters involving the taxation of mergers and acquisitions, resolution of tax controversies, and international taxation. He is also a member of the Firm’s Corporate Practice Group.

“I am so pleased to welcome Joe to the Firm,” said Adam Bass, Buchalter President and Chief Executive Officer. “He is a valuable addition who brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our robust tax and corporate practices.”

Fletcher has achieved the highest rating of “AV-Preeminent” awarded by Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory for both tax law and corporate law, from 2013-present. He has also been named to the Best Lawyers in America list in from 2019 – 2021 and has been included in The Legal 500. He earned his LL.M in Taxation from Georgetown University, Law Center, and earned his J.D. at the University Of San Diego School Of Law, where he served as Senior Editor of the Journal of Contemporary Legal Issues. Fletcher earned his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

“Joining Buchalter is an incredible opportunity for me to work with and be a part of an esteemed group of attorneys committed to providing the highest level of client service,” said Fletcher. “As a member of the Firm, I look forward to being able to both enrich and grow my practice.”

Lamb Nichols, who will practice out of the Firm’s San Diego office, is one of the approximately 5% of California’s attorneys who are Certified Specialists in Estate Planning, Trust & Probate Law by the State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization. She is also certified as an Accredited Estate Planner® by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils.

Lamb Nichols has considerable experience in the areas of estate planning, trust and probate administration. She advises clients on sophisticated estate planning issues including multigenerational family business succession planning; estate, gift, generation skipping taxation planning, and property tax planning.

“We are thrilled Laura has joined us and we welcome her in San Diego,” added Bass. “She is an impressive and highly skilled attorney. With the addition of Parisa Weiss earlier this year, we have grown our estate planning practice in San Diego.”

Lamb Nichols has been named to The Daily Transcript’s “Top 40 under 40 Award”, and recently completed her term as President of the Estate Planning Counsel of San Diego. She was also an Adjunct Professor at California Western School of Law where she taught “The California Pre-Bar Program” and “Advanced Legal Analysis.”

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to join Buchalter in San Diego and add my capabilities and expertise to the Firm’s already exceptional estate planning practice, said Lamb Nichols.” “I am confident that joining Buchalter– a full-service firm with an entrepreneurial spirit – will strengthen my efforts to guide my clients as they navigate the new normal.”