Buddle Findlay Announce New Partner & Special Counsel

Buddle Findlay is pleased to announce the appointment of new partner Olly Peers and special counsel Catherine Miller, effective 1 January 2022.

Buddle Findlay’s new partner and special counsel appointments continue to build depth and expertise across the firm’s corporate and litigation teams. Olly and Catherine receive praise from clients and the wider Buddle Findlay team for their talent and collaborative approach to working. Each bring a focus that enhances the firm’s ability to deliver the highest level of service to clients and demonstrate the qualities that Buddle Findlay looks for in their leaders.

Olly Peers



Partner

Olly is based in Buddle Findlay’s Christchurch office and specialises in litigation and dispute resolution.Olly’s experience and areas of interest include company law, contract law, judicial review, debt recovery, insolvency, local government issues, regulatory enforcement, professional disciplinary matters and Estate disputes.



Olly has appeared in the District Court, High Court and Court of Appeal and has experience in all dispute resolution forums.Olly has a particular interest in company disputes, including shareholder actions. He has acted in a number of significant minority shareholder actions under section 174 of the Companies Act 1993. He regularly provides advice to corporate clients on directors’ duties and Companies Act compliance issues.Olly also has significant experience in complex contractual disputes, judicial review proceedings and statutory and regulatory issues affecting local authorities and Government agencies. Catherine Miller

Special counselCatherine is based in Buddle Findlay’s Auckland office and specialises in health, education, privacy and commercial law. She advises a wide range of public and private sector clients, with a particular focus on clients in the health and education sectors.Catherine’s health expertise includes advising on medico-legal issues (including consent to treatment, competency issues and end of life services), medicines regulation and the management of human tissue, research, complaints, inquiries and investigations (including Health and Disability Commissioner inquiries), and policy development. She regularly assists clients with drafting, revising and negotiating agreements, procurement processes and tender documentation, and organisational structuring. Catherine also has extensive education sector experience.



She has recently advised on pastoral care and wellbeing obligations, international student arrangements (including contractual arrangements with off-shore entities), and COVID-19. Catherine provides practical advice on information management, including Official Information Act and Privacy Act requests, managing Privacy Act breaches and notification obligations, and compliance with the Health Information Privacy Code.

Across our key areas of expertise and the three offices, Buddle Findlay now has 47 partners and 16 special counsel.