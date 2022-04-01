Buddle Findlay Signals Stronger Gender Diversity With New Appointment to Board

Amy Ryburn is appointed to Buddle Findlay’s Board of Management, cementing the firm’s commitment to stronger female representation

Buddle Findlay welcomes Amy Ryburn, Wellingtonian and expert commercial law practitioner to the Board of Management. The appointment signals Buddle Findlay’s dedication to promoting stronger gender diversity, with the Board now having 50 percent female representation.

With more than 20 years’ experience, having joined the firm as a summer clerk in 2001, Ryburn is a proud and long-standing member of the Buddle Findlay team. Taking her new seat on the Board, Ryburn said “I am looking forward to continuing to plan ahead for the future – what the work will look like, how we can best meet client demands in flexible and innovative ways, and how we can develop the skills of the newer members of the profession.”

As a partner in the corporate and commercial team, Ryburn will continue to specialise in commercial contracting, with a particular focus on technology, media and telecommunications contracting, procurement, intellectual property licensing and privacy.

Ryburn will replace Board member, Hamish Kynaston, who will be stepping down while continuing his role as partner specialising in employment law, litigation, health and safety, and education.

Buddle Findlay’s dedication to gender diversity is further reflected through half of the management team being women and in almost two thirds of promotions at partnership level being women in the last five years.

Diversity is a moral imperative – not simply a business one, believes Ryburn, “We should strive to ensure that organisations with influence such as law firms reflect the diverse make-up of the communities they serve at all levels within those organisations and be prepared to recognise that if they don’t, then something is wrong, and we have an obligation to do what we can to try to fix that.”

Ryburn will join Buddle Findlay’s National Chair, Jennifer Caldwell, and its Wellington Chair Charlotte von Dadelszen as the Board’s female representatives. von Dadelszen, who also leads Buddle Findlay’s Diversity and Inclusion committee, believes that the firm is on an exciting journey. “We have implemented a range of initiatives, and continue to do so, to ensure we are attracting and retaining a diverse and talented workforce. Diversity and inclusion is now a genuine touch point for all our decision-making, and we are having meaningful conversations at all levels of the business. As long as these conversations continue, then our culture will continue to flourish.”

Caldwell sees the benefits of greater diversity within the firm. “At its heart, the law is about problem-solving; sometimes under significant time pressure. Expanding diversity of thought and perspectives within legal practice can only enhance those problem-solving capabilities. Every lawyer brings a unique blend of knowledge and life experience with them when they start their career, and every career evolves in a different way, and at a varied pace. When we collaborate in the service of our clients, all those accumulated skills and experiences are brought to bear, so we can problem-solve in new and creative ways that leverage all of the contributions available to us, not just those in a narrow demographic range.”

Caldwell acknowledged Kynaston’s contribution while celebrating Ryburn’s appointment. “We have been very fortunate to have had Hamish with us on the Board these past three years and thank him for the impact he has had.”

“Amy has already made a significant contribution to Buddle Findlay, first joining us over 20 years ago, and more recently becoming a partner and a team leader. We are thrilled with her appointment and look forward to seeing her take on this new role.”

ReFuel with the top law news weekly that's fun to read Success! Now check your email to confirm your subscription.