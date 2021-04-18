in New Zealand's Latest Law News, Power Law Firms - New Zealand

Buddle Findlay’s #MeToo Moment – Concern Over Claim of Big Law Partner’s Inappropriate Conduct

Despite the furore over the Russell McVeagh conduct that is now – some three years later – wending its way through a Law Society disciplinary process, the incident at a Buddle Findlay social event last Christmas has renewed focus upon the problem as the firm’s resource management partner has left the firm.

The NZ Law Students Association posted a tweet about the matter, after it had been reported that a senior Buddle Findlay partner had been investigated internally by ‘People & Culture’ director Lucy Ryan (left)

The partner has now left and gone to the independent Bar, but concerns over the matters of this sort continue to create concern among the profession.

The Aotearoa Legal Workers’ Union has been engaging with the firm over its treatment of staff, according to reports. The union said in a statement that the departure of Buddle Findlay’s Resource Management head Patrick Mulligan followed claims of his involvement in two incidents, one in 2018 and one in 2020 at a staff Christmas function.

The former Russell McVeagh partner who faces charges of inappropriate conduct with summer interns is to appear before the Law Society tribunal on May 17.

