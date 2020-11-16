Chapman Tripp: ‘COVID-19 has opened the Government’s cash faucet on infrastructure spend’

Chapman Tripp – Our latest Infrastructure – trends & insights publication reflects on the past two years and looks at what lies ahead for infrastructure in New Zealand.

Pressure on all forms of infrastructure remains high with little evident physical progress since our 2018 publication What next for infrastructure?, but we may now be about to obtain lift-off.

This is mainly due to the huge infrastructure spend the Government has embarked on as part of its response to the economic impact of COVID-19. However, there has also been significant policy action to address the pinch-points we identified in our 2018 analysis – in particular a channel to attract private sector funding and financing, but also across the broader regulatory framework.

Many reforms are relatively recent, they have yet to translate into much physical activity – but they will. And there are more changes on the way, most obviously, and most significantly, the repeal and replacement of the Resource Management Act (RMA).