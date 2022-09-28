Chapman Tripp Partner On NZX ‘Excellence Centre’

Chapman Tripp partner Rachel Dunne has been appointed a foundation member of the NZX Corporate Governance Institute, which NZX expects will become a centre of excellence for corporate governance in New Zealand’s listed companies.

Rachel is a corporate and commercial partner, specialising in equity capital markets, corporate governance and mergers & acquisitions. She is ranked as a leading lawyer by Chambers Asia Pacific 2022.

She is also one of two exclusively recognised lawyers for ‘Capital Markets: Equity in New Zealand’ in IFLR’s Asia Future Leaders 2021 and is on the Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers 2021 list as a “Young Influencer”.

The Institute will provide the NZX with recommendations on how to improve the NZX Corporate Governance Code and rule settings. It is expected to begin in November 2022 and will be convened for one year, after which the NZX will determine whether to make it permanent.

The establishment of the Institute follows a public consultation and is widely supported by the industry.

Chapman Tripp CEP Pip England said the firm was delighted at NZX’s decision to appoint Rachel.

Rachel has extensive experience advising listed companies and other market participants and is a member of the New Zealand Markets Disciplinary Tribunal and the Listed Companies Association.

Rachel was also a member of the Capital Markets 2029 Steering Committee tasked with developing a 10-year vision and recommendations for growing New Zealand’s capital markets.