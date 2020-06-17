Chapman Tripp Take On The GirlBoss Programme

Chapman Tripp have linked with GirlBoss NZ, the organisation set up to accelerate the careers of young women in the 16-18 year age group.

GirlBoss Edge focuses on those in the law and government and the focus is also on Maori and Pasifika as well as rural women. Set up in 2015 by Alexia Hilbertidou, and is now a network of 10,500 high school aged members nationwide.

It’s programmes, initially with a strong tech focus and now much broader with the intention of improving the motivation of young women to achieve and to help close the gender gap (their website notes that NZX 50, there are more CEOs named John than CEOS who are women) and are used in 55 Schools across New Zealand, Australia and the Cook Islands.

