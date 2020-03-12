Chapman Tripp Tech Law Biz Sees New CEO

19 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

Powered by LawFuel – Chapman Tripp’s technology and innovation business, Zeren, has had another successful year in driving the evolution of legal service delivery in New Zealand. This month, after considering the capabilities and structure needed to successfully deliver its business strategy, the firm has announced the appointment of James Fuller as Zeren’s CEO.

Zeren delivers automated, legal technology services to help clients become more efficient, improve performance and manage risk. Products include a document automation services, a compliance automation solution that automates the creation of the annual compliance calendar for NZX listed companies, and a contract lifecycle management and supplier relationship management platform, ‘Portt’.

Commenting on Zeren’s successes over the past 12 months, Fuller said, “Our document automation service has helped clients to achieve a 30%–50% reduction in the time taken to draft and review documents and contracts. Clients have also achieved a 20% average reduction in end-to-end process cycle time from document initiation through to execution through using our automation technology.”

Fuller has 18 years of technology consulting, financial and commercial management experience in New Zealand and the United Kingdom, and has led Zeren’s consulting services and delivery capability for the past 18 months.

“With nearly 20 years as a technology consultant, including management and commercial experienced gained at global consulting firms, I am passionate about delivering business value to clients, and helping them with decisions about their technology investments,” he says.

With Zeren’s success in driving the evolution of legal service delivery in New Zealand, Chapman Tripp has been named Most Innovative National Law Firm at the IFLR Asia Awards for three years in a row.

The firm would like to acknowledge and thank outgoing Zeren CEO, Bruce McClintock, as he goes into retirement at the end of May.

To find out more about Zeren, please visit Zeren’s website or email enquiries@zerenapps.com