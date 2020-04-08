Chief Justice Letter – A Need To Ensure Justice is Not Delayed

The judiciary and Ministry of Justice are planning for the possibility that there will be continued restrictions beyond April 23 but they are working to ensure that the backlog that acrrues under the current Level 4 lockdown does not overwhelm the courts, leading to delay and injustice.
In a letter to lawyers, Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann has said that such restrictions on the judiciary and the profession, albeit at a different level from the current Level 4, may be required but “the heads of bench are agreed that the courts should function to the fullest extent they safely can, in performance of their constitutional role.
View the Chief Justice’s letter here.
Recently on LawFuel
- Bell Gully: What Is Fair When It Comes To Rent Suspension?Under the Alert Level 4 lockdown, many businesses are prohibited from accessing their […]
- Lane Neave Partners Named in Best LawyersPowered by LawFuel – Two Lane Neave partners have been named in the […]
- Chief Justice Letter – A Need To Ensure Justice is Not DelayedThe judiciary and Ministry of Justice are planning for the possibility that there […]
- Born in a Pandemic – New Defence Law Group Focused on Delivering Better Results For Maori Defendants“..the justice system was beginning to consider the impact of colonisation on offence […]
- Russell McVeagh Promotes Property & Consruction Lawyer to PartnerPowered by LawFuel – Property and construction expert Caleb Hensman has joined the Russell McVeagh […]
- Promotions To Principals at Todd & WalkerTODD & WALKER Law is extremely proud to be able to announce some […]
- New Chair at Buddle Findlay as Firm Celebrates 125 YearsPowered by LawFuel – Known for her resilience and forward-thinking, Jennifer Caldwell is […]
Leave a Reply