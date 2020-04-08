LawFuel

Chief Justice Letter – A Need To Ensure Justice is Not Delayed

The judiciary and Ministry of Justice are planning for the possibility that there will be continued restrictions beyond April 23 but they are working to ensure that the backlog that acrrues under the current Level 4 lockdown does not overwhelm the courts, leading to delay and injustice.

In a letter to lawyers, Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann has said that such restrictions on the judiciary and the profession, albeit at a different level from the current Level 4, may be required but “the heads of bench are agreed that the courts should function to the fullest extent they safely can, in performance of their constitutional role.

View the Chief Justice’s letter here.

