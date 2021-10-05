Class Action Law Firm Files Claim Against A2 Milk

Australian class action law firm Slater + Gordon has filed a claim against A2 Milk Corporation seeking to recover losses allegedly made by investors in the companyafter acquiring a2 Milk shares on the ASX and NZX between August 19, 2020 and May 9 2021
The class action alleges that a2 Milk engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct in breach of the Corporations Act. The Company is also accused of breaching continuous disclosure rules in posting four downgrades on September 28 and December 18 last year, and February 25 and May 10 of this year.
A2 have said the claim will be vigorously defended.
“The company believes that it has complied with all applicable disclosure obligations and denies any claim to the contrary. The company will respond further if and when any legal proceedings are commenced.”
“The Company denies any liability and will vigorously defend the proceeding,” A2 said in their statement.