Clifford Chance Appoint Most Women Ever In Latest Promotions

Clifford Chance has promoted 29 lawyers to partner in its latest round, with 11 women making the grade.

The gender split is the highest in favour of women on record, according to the firm.

The group is slightly higher than last year’s round, which handed promotions to 26 lawyers at the firm. In 2019 the firm made up 30 partners in what was its largest round in over a decade

Three of the 15 new U.S. and U.K. partners who disclosed ethnicity also identified as non-white, which the firm said exceeded its target of 15% new partners by 2025 to be from a non-white background.

The promotions are heavily weighted in favour of the firm’s financial investors group, which focuses on private equity and corporate firms, with 48% of promotions coming from that practice area globally.

The majority of promotions have been made in London, with 11 lawyers making the grade, while eight Continental European lawyers are being promoted. Four lawyers are being promoted in the Americas, three in Asia Pacific, two in the Middle East and one in Africa.

Matthew Layton, Clifford Chance global managing partner, commented in a statement: “I’d like to congratulate each and every one of our new partners for reaching this important milestone in their career.

“Together they underline the quality, diversity, and depth of talent that underpins our strategy and they embody the collaborative and inclusive culture that is at the heart of our firm. Promoting these new partners reinforces our ambitious commitment to invest in our firm for today and into the future.”

Clifford Chance 2021 promotions in full

Africa Ouns Lemseffer (global financial markets)

Americas Neil Barlow (corporate) Daniel Drabkin (corporate) Jessica Springsteen (global financial markets) Andrew Young (global financial markets)

Asia Pacific Jacob Kahwaji (corporate) Yufei Liao (corporate) Reuben van Werkum (corporate)

Continental Europe Stefanie Ferring (global financial markets) Ashwin van Rooijen (corporate) Dimitri Slobodenjuk (corporate) Maren Stadler-Tjan (corporate) Nienke van Stekelenburgh (global financial markets) Philipp Stoecker (real estate) Cristina Weidner (global financial markets) Milica Zatezalo-Falatar (global financial markets)

Middle East Sahel Mughal (corporate) Nicola Reader (global financial markets)

United Kingdom Jonathan Bray (corporate) Adam Craig (global financial markets) Richard Evans (global financial markets) Stephanie Huts (litigation and dispute resolution) Christopher Ingham (litigation and dispute resolution) Charlotte Madden (corporate) Olamide Oladosu (global financial markets) Laura Smallcombe (global financial markets) Nick Spurrell (corporate) Sachin Trikha (litigation and dispute resolution) Alastair Windass (tax, pensions, and employment)