Clifford Chance listed 19th in the Stonewall Top 100 Employers List for 2020

Powered by LawFuel – International law firm Clifford Chance has been ranked 19th in this year’s Stonewall Top 100 Employers List for 2020 – the sixth highest law firm in the list.

Now in its 16th year, the list celebrates the pioneering efforts and commitments of leading organisations to LGBT workplace inclusion. This year’s list, which was the largest ever with 503 employers entering, was developed using submissions to the Workplace Equality Index, a powerful benchmarking tool used by employers to create inclusive workplaces.

Toby Horner, Co-Chair of Clifford Chance’s LGBT+ & Allies Network ARCUS, said: “This result reflects our inclusion efforts at every stage from entry level recruitment through to reverse mentoring members of our Executive Leadership Group. Collaboration is core to our work and we have focused more than ever on our LBT strategy – an area which can often be overlooked. Whilst we still have steps to take to represent the full spectrum of LGBT diversity within the firm, we are committed to keeping our foot on the pedal and removing barriers wherever possible.”

Michael Bates, Clifford Chance UK Managing partner, comments: ”We are delighted that our commitment to maintaining an inclusive environment for our people has been recognised in this year’s Stonewall index. However, we cannot afford to be complacent. We know that there is more work and campaigning to be done to provide a workplace and society where people can be their full authentic selves, without fear of exclusion or discrimination.”

Clifford Chance’s inclusion in the index complements the firm’s extensive portfolio of global LGBT initiatives including: the ARCUS reverse mentoring scheme with the firm’s senior management team; the annual Pride Art exhibition that celebrates LGBT pride and fosters diversity and inclusion; and the commissioning of the largest piece of research on LGBT wellbeing with Trendence, Deutsche Bank, the University of York and National Student Pride.

Further information on Clifford Chance’s commitment to LGBT+ rights and equality can be found in its annual Responsible Business Report, which the firm publishes in accordance with the United Nations Global Compact. Download the report here.

About Stonewall

Stonewall is Britain’s leading charity for lesbian, gay, bi and trans equality, working to create a world where every single person can be accepted without exception.

It was founded in 1989 by a small group of people who wanted to break down barriers to equality. Stonewall continues to campaign and lobby government to change laws to ensure everyone, everywhere, is free to be themselves.

Stonewall works in partnership with a growing network of more than 750 organisations to help create real change for the better. It campaigns to eliminate homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in communities, and empowers LGBT people and their allies to be role models wherever they live, work, study, shop, socialise or pray.

To get involved visit us at www.stonewall.org.uk Registered charity number 1101255

