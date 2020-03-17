Clifford Chance Response to Covid-19

As a global and mobile organisation, Clifford Chance is taking precautions seriously. The firm continues to monitor closely the situation and is following all relevant government and WHO advice to ensure that we are ready to adapt to the latest guidance. As a people-based business, our primary focus is on ensuring the health and wellbeing of all our staff and their families.

We have established business continuity procedures in place for all our offices around the globe which include working remotely. This ensures that clients will continue to be serviced as seamlessly as possible as we have seen across our Asia Pacific operations, over the past several weeks and more recently in Europe.

In light of the current situation, nearly all of our teams are now working on a full or partial remote basis. We remain fully operational and able to support clients on all their matters thanks to our advanced and well-embedded agile working technologies and policies.

We appreciate that this is a challenging period for many of our clients and we are committed to bringing together the high quality capabilities and deep expertise across our firm to help clients navigate the many complex legal issues arising in the current uncertain environment. These efforts are being led by a cross-practice, cross-sector international group of colleagues who are working together to develop our thinking, share insights and learning as the situation evolves, and to deliver fully joined up support to our clients.

We stand ready to support our clients in any way that we can.

Our COVID-19 legal briefings are freely available to all in the Insights section of our website.