Clifford Chance Reviews

Former Employee, more than 5 years

31 Jan 2022 – Technical Manager in Gurgaon, HaryanaRecommendCEO ApprovalBusiness Outlook

Pros

Good work life balance Good leadership Decent remuneration Good benefits and perks Open and transparent culture

Cons

Limited choice on kind of work available

17 Jan 2022 – Senior Associate in Beijing, BeijingRecommendCEO ApprovalBusiness Outlook

Pros

Culture is amazing, love it

Cons

Boring clients, but learn to love them

Associate (Current Employee) – New York, NY – 10 May 2021Clifford Chance constantly challenges you but is supportive and engaging. The people are great and are truly invested in seeing you grow in your career.

Payroll Specialist (Former Employee) – New York, NY – 28 January 2020At Clifford Chance I had a very enjoyable work experience.

It was a wonderful place to work.

Upper Management was very professional.

the most enjoyable part of the Job was working in a team environment.

25 Jan 2022 – Lawyer in AmsterdamRecommendCEO ApprovalBusiness Outlook

Pros

Great people, intelligent, fast faced, lots to learn and do

Cons

long hours, unpredictable, work becomes too similar