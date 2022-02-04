Clifford Chance Reviews

Former Employee, more than 5 years
Organization with good growth prospects
31 Jan 2022 – Technical Manager in Gurgaon, Haryana
Good work life balance Good leadership Decent remuneration Good benefits and perks Open and transparent culture
Limited choice on kind of work available
Love it
17 Jan 2022 – Senior Associate in Beijing, Beijing
Culture is amazing, love it
Boring clients, but learn to love them
Challenging but very rewarding
Associate (Current Employee) – New York, NY – 10 May 2021
Clifford Chance constantly challenges you but is supportive and engaging. The people are great and are truly invested in seeing you grow in your career.
Excellent work environment
Payroll Specialist (Former Employee) – New York, NY – 28 January 2020
At Clifford Chance I had a very enjoyable work experience.
It was a wonderful place to work.
Upper Management was very professional.
the most enjoyable part of the Job was working in a team environment.
Great law firm to work for
25 Jan 2022 – Lawyer in Amsterdam
Great people, intelligent, fast faced, lots to learn and do
long hours, unpredictable, work becomes too similar