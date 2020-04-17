Cole, Scott & Kissane Boosts Lawyer Productivity During Quarantine with Firm- Wide Rollout of Aderant iTimekeep

iTimekeep implementation and user simplicity helps leading Florida law firm improve its days to post time by 45% in just one month

ATLANTA – April 16, 2020 – Aderant iTimekeep, the time capture platform providing the fastest path to revenue for law firms, gained another satisfied client in Florida-based Cole, Scott &

Kissane (CSK). At a time when firms might be struggling with productivity due to the COVID-19 quarantine, CSK accelerated the roll-out of iTimekeep firm-wide, allowing their lawyers to improve their days to post time by 45% in just one month on the platform.

With the pandemic putting fee earners out of the office, managing partner Richard Cole and CIO Jason Thomas made the decision to accelerate the rollout of iTimekeep to CSK’s 13 offices and nearly 500 lawyers.

“We purchased iTimekeep back in December because we wanted our attorneys and staff to have anytime, anywhere time capture,” said Thomas. “Because of the pandemic, we needed to give them those capabilities immediately. The software is so easy to install and requires minimal training. In fact, most of our people were proficient within about an hour.”

The successful, accelerated rollout had an interesting cultural impact on the firm as well.

