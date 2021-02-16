Common Interest Development Attorney Joins California Real Estate Law Firm

February 16, 2021 (Walnut Creek, CA) – LawFuel.com – Miller Starr Regalia (MSR), a preeminent California real estate law firm for more than 50 years, announced today that Andrew Crowl is joining the firm’s Walnut Creek headquarters as an associate in the Common Interest Development practice group.

Prior to joining MSR, Crowl was an associate in the Walnut Creek office of Hughes Gill Cochrane & Tinetti, P.C.

Crowl has represented common interest developments and homeowners associations in their day-to-day management and operations, including negotiating and drafting contracts, advising boards of directors, representing associations before municipal bodies, working with municipalities on enforcement of maintenance agreements, and working with municipalities in modifying conditions of approval for large developments.

“Andrew’s nearly ten years of experience as a real property attorney and his familiarity with the Davis-Stirling Act will deepen our bench strength in our Common Interest Development practice group” said Ella K. Gower, MSR’s managing shareholder. “We are pleased to welcome Andrew to the firm.”

MSR’s Common Interest Development practice group prepares governing documents (CC&Rs, Articles of Incorporation, Bylaws), easements, land sharing and maintenance agreements, and sales documents for a wide range of residential, commercial, retail, industrial, and mixed-use planned developments and condominiums throughout California.

The Common Interest Development practice group also works with clients to obtain local and state project approvals and advises clients on issues related to the Subdivision Map Act, Subdivided Lands Act, Davis-Stirling Common Interest Development Act, Commercial and Industrial Common Interest Development Act, and the Right to Repair Law (SB 800).

Crowl received his J.D. from the University of San Francisco School of Law and his B.A. from Whitman College.

Miller Starr Regalia

Miller Starr Regalia has had a well-established reputation as a leading real estate law firm for more than fifty years. For nearly all that time, our firm has written Miller & Starr, California Real Estate 4th, a 12-volume encyclopedia on California real estate law. We call it “the Book.” The Book is the most widely used and judicially recognized real estate treatise in California and is cited by practicing attorneys and courts throughout the state. Our firm has experience in all real property matters, including full-service litigation and dispute resolution services, transactions, acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, common interest development, construction, management, title insurance, environmental law, and redevelopment and land use. For more information, visit www.msrlegal.com.