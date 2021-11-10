Cook Islands Solicitor General Role Among Top Law Jobs This Week on Law Jobs Network

A newly listed legal role for Cook Islands Solicitor General has been listed with the LawFuel law jobs network, providing for a key role in the Cook Islands and for a candidate who can start working at an early date.

The role, for three years, is an important one for the Islands with a successful candidate having experience in criminal, civil and public law litigation at all levels and with experience in providing constitutional and public law advice.

The Cook Islands Crown Law Office are particularly interested in an applicant who is fluent in Cook Islands Maori, although that is not an essential requirement for the job.

The details on the Solicitor General role can be seen on the LawFuel law jobs network here.

Among other recent law jobs on the Network are a banking and finance job in Auckland with Lane Neave, for a lawyer with four plus years’ PQE. The job is Auckland-based.

The opportunity to legal job-share has been presented by leading New Plymouth law firm Nicholsons, who are looking for two lawyers to work in the trust/commercial/property field with at least three years’ PQE and in a job that the law firm says is both diverse and interesting. Check here for details.

Jackson Russell is also seeking a senior associate or associate with six years’ PQE for a role in their friendly CBD Auckland office working with the firm’s business law team.

And finally, positions with the Ministry of Justice are on offer, including two duty lawyer supervisor roles, one in Auckland and one in Hamilton. These Public Defence Service roles provide full training within the Ministry of Justice’s well developed and highly regarded training programme, as well as providing top opportunities for lawyers seeking litigation and leadership experience within a dynamic environment.

For the Cook Islands Solicitor General and other key roles check the best law job network in New Zealand – as well as international legal jobs – on LawFuel's Jobs Network.

