Cooley Add Capital Markets Lawyer From Latham & Watkins

Powered by LawFuel – London – – Capital markets lawyer David Boles has joined Cooley as a partner based in the firm’s London office. Boles arrives from Latham & Watkins, where he was a partner alongside recent Cooley London arrival Claire Keast-Butler.
“David’s market-leading credentials and more than 15 years of experience make him a formidable addition to our elite capital markets practice,” said Justin Stock, managing partner of Cooley’s London office. “With his strong presence in the international equity space and reputation as a top US securities lawyer, David will help us continue to build on the firm’s global momentum, including our recent expansions in Hong Kong and Singapore.”
Boles’ practice is pan-European – he has advised on initial public offerings and follow-on offerings on most major European exchanges. A trusted counsel to issuers and investment banks, his extensive list of high-value transactions spans a wide range of industries. Boles is also one of a small number of US-qualified securities lawyers in the London market advising foreign private issuers listing and raising capital on Nasdaq and the NYSE.
“I’m proud to join Cooley’s globally acclaimed capital markets practice,” said Boles. “The firm is already a market leader with both issuers and investment banks for UK and European companies listing in the US. I am eager to build upon that by working closely and collaboratively with my new colleagues in London and around the world.”
Boles, who is admitted to practice in New York, is also licensed in England and Wales as a registered foreign lawyer. He graduated from Rice University and earned his JD from the Duke University School of Law. He is recognized as a leading lawyer for equity capital markets by a number of esteemed directories, including the UK editions of Legal 500 and IFLR 1000.
Boles joins a capital markets practice that has consistently earned elite rankings and acclaim. Cooley has been the #1 law firm advising companies going public across all industries since 2014 and the #1 law firm for all VC-backed IPOs across all industries for 15+ years, according to IPO Vital Signs and PitchBook. Moreover, Cooley is one of the top firms working on global capital markets transactions for non-US issuers, including being among the top three US law firms advising on VC-backed IPOs across industries by foreign private issuers since 2016. The firm has been named a Transatlantic Capital Markets Team of the Year by the Transatlantic Legal Awards and this year earned a three-time Capital Markets Practice Group of the Year distinction by Law360. Since launching in London in 2015, Cooley has twice been named London Office of the Year at the British Legal Awards.
