Corporate Lawyer Joins Clark Hill in Los Angeles

March 8, 2021, Los Angeles – Powered by LawFuel – Clark Hill today announced that Sander Zagzebski has joined Clark Hill as a Member in the firm’s Corporate Law practice, resident in the firm’s Los Angeles office. Zagzebski has broad experience as both a transactional and corporate/securities lawyer representing clients across a range of industries.

“Sander’s diverse corporate experience and knowledge of a variety of industry sectors is an important strategic complement to our corporate practice as our clients’ needs become more complex,” said Jarrod Duffy, Co-chair of Clark Hill’s Corporate Business Unit. “Additionally, Sander brings a wealth of experience in the cannabis space, and we look forward to his practice supporting our growth in this industry.”

“Sander’s expansive practice is a terrific augmentation to our existing corporate practice capabilities in Los Angeles,” said Donald Ridge, Member-in-Charge of Clark Hill’s Los Angeles office. “The entire team in the Los Angeles office will benefit from the diverse capabilities that Sander brings to our clients.”

Zagzebski represents clients in mergers and acquisitions, dispositions and other change-of-control transactions, as well as joint ventures and strategic alliances. He is also engaged in capital raising transactions, such as offerings of debt and equity securities, including private equity investments and venture capital investments. Additionally, he assists with restructurings and recapitalizations, structured finance transactions, private equity and venture capital fund formation and governance, and general corporate, partnership and LLC matters.

“I am delighted to join the Clark Hill team in the Los Angeles office and the Corporate practice across the firm’s global offices,” said Zagzebski. “I have long been impressed by Clark Hill’s reputation, the breadth of its Corporate practice, and its commitment to growth, and I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success.”

Zagzebski has represented technology and new media companies, legal cannabis companies and investment vehicles, FinTech companies, investment advisors, aerospace and defense companies, bank holding companies, manufacturing companies, real estate companies, entertainment companies, and consumer product companies in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and other strategic corporate transactions ranging in size from under $10M to more than $1B.

Zagzebski serves on the Board of Trustees of Catholic Charities of Los Angeles, the Board of Directors of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Los Angeles, and the Board of Directors of the Long Beach Rowing Association. He received his J.D. from Loyola Law School, Order of the Coif and member of the St. Thomas More Law Honors Society and his B.S. from Loyola Marymount University.

