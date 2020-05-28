Corporate Lawyer Joins Russell McVeagh As Wellington-Based Partner

Russell McVeagh announced today that Catherine Shirley-Brown has joined its national Corporate team as the firm’s newest partner, based in Wellington.



Cath has previously worked at Russell McVeagh, and her appointment to partner at the firm follows experience as partner at another New Zealand law firm and six years as a partner at leading international firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP, based in London.



Cath’s specialist areas include public and private M&A, joint venture and shareholder arrangements, and general corporate and commercial law. She acts for a wide variety of domestic and international clients, including public and private corporates, private equity funds, state owned and other investment funds, asset managers and central and local government.



Russell McVeagh Board Chair Malcolm Crotty says that Cath is an excellent addition to the firm’s growing Wellington office and national Corporate team which have been a priority for the firm this year.



“We are delighted to be able to strengthen our Wellington office and Corporate team with such a hugely experienced alumna. Cath’s leadership and the expertise she brings in acting for clients on M&A, private equity, and general corporate and commercial transactions will be invaluable.”



Her appointment follows the firm’s announcements of Kirsten Massey and Caleb Hensman joining Russell McVeagh’s partnership earlier this year.