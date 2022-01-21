Corrs Appoint Former Shearmans & Allens Partners To Energy Practice

Australia’s leading independent law firm, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, has today announced that it has appointed two new partners to its Energy & Natural Resources practice, with Tracey Greenaway joining the firm in Perth and Anthony Lepere joining in Melbourne.

Tracey is a specialist in the energy sector with extensive experience advising on a wide range of project developments, joint ventures and M&A transactions. She has more than 20 years’ international experience with a particular focus on oil and gas and LNG. Tracey’s experience includes advising on upstream oil & gas exploration and development, midstream transportation and storage infrastructure, large scale LNG import and export infrastructure transactions and commodities marketing and trading.

Tracey is joining Corrs from Allens where she has been a partner for almost a decade. In addition to her experience in private practice, Tracey worked as a senior in-house counsel with Shell for eight years in Europe and Australia. As a result she is a leading specialist in the sector who combines in-depth industry knowledge with a focus on commerciality.

Anthony specialises in corporate and project development in the energy and resources sector. He is a trusted advisor to mining industry stakeholders and regularly works with management teams and governments on business-critical issues. He undertakes a wide variety of commercial work, including in relation to the energy transition and the regulation of digital assets. Anthony has joined Corrs from Shearman & Sterling in London, where he was a partner in the global energy and infrastructure practice.

Corrs CEO Gavin MacLaren commented: “We are very pleased that Tracey and Anthony are joining Corrs to further enhance our capabilities in the energy and natural resources sector. At a time of considerable activity in the market, our clients in this area will benefit from their extensive experience. We are delighted to welcome them to the partnership.”