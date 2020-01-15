Crowell & Moring Makes Seventh Hire From Squire Patton Boggs

59 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO SEO Score

Crowell & Moring has continued its practice of making high profile hires for its London office after taking on a “go to” senior litigator from Squire Patton Boggs.

Nicola Phillips has been recruited for Crowell & Moring’s international dispute resolution group and is the seventh hire from Squire Patton Boggs in the past year.

Legal Business reported on the ‘revolving doors’ with the hires, which has included the hires of debt finance partner Robin Baillie, corporate and financial services partner Andrew Knight, restructuring partner Pail Muscutt, corporate partner Cathryn Williams and disputes partner Laurence Winston.

LB reported on the hiring of Phillips with chair, Philip Inglima saying “Nicola is seen as a go-to commercial litigator in the industry, and we are thrilled to have someone of her calibre join the firm. Her addition continues our strategic growth efforts in London and further enhances our capabilities.”

The departures from Squire Patton Boggs must raise some concerns for the firm as the departing lawyers march to their new digs across town.