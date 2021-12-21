Cybersecurity, Data Protection Attorney Joins Clark Hill in Denver

Powered by LawFuel – December 20, 2021, DENVER – Clark Hill announced that Ed Hopkins has joined the firm as a Member in the Cybersecurity, Data Protection & Privacy practice in the firm’s Denver office. Hopkins’ practice is focused on cyber risk mitigation and data protection, incident preparedness and response, and ensuring compliance with changing regulatory requirements.

“Ed’s addition to our team of highly experienced lawyers and technical professionals will add depth that will help drive the privacy and cybersecurity practice forward,” said Melissa Ventrone, Leader of Clark Hill’s Cybersecurity, Data Protection and Privacy Business Unit. “The insights that Ed acquired managing increasingly complex state and federal regulatory compliance issues will be an asset to our team and clients. With a focus on proactive cyber security and privacy strategies, Ed’s arrival strengthens our commitment to providing cohesive solutions that meet client needs head on.”

“We are delighted that Ed has joined us in the Denver office, and we look forward to working with him and benefiting from his substantial data protection and cybersecurity experience,” said Robert Hoban, Member-in-Charge of Clark Hill’s Denver office. “Ed’s addition to Clark Hill’s Denver office is the most recent example of the firm’s commitment to the foundational development of its new Denver office.”

Hopkins has led efforts to investigate and respond to incidents involving the unauthorized access to or acquisition of protected personal information or personal data. He advises corporations and their counsel on U.S. and international privacy laws, privacy law compliance strategy, privacy information management systems, workforce privacy law training and education, consumer and workforce privacy policies, data breach insurance, data breach investigations, data processing agreements, and related litigation.

“Cybercrime continues to become more sophisticated and widespread with many organizations facing serious challenges around risk management, regulatory compliance, and overall cyber and privacy readiness,” said Hopkins. “I’m excited to be joining such a forward-thinking and innovative firm that created a consulting group, ASSET360, to augment its legal services for a seamless client experience. This unique, multidisciplinary approach allows us to provide clients a truly integrated security and privacy framework that delivers advanced protection and mitigates operational threats.”

In 2016, the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) designated Hopkins as a Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). He holds all the IAPP’s certifications, including CIPP/US, CIPP/G, CIPP/E, CIPP/C, CIPP/A, CIPT, and CIPM.

Hopkins earned his B.S. from the United States Air Force Academy where he was named to the Commandant’s List. He went on to complete dozens of courses in philosophy and linguistics at The University of Arizona, and joined Phi Beta Kappa while doing so. He earned his J.D. from the University of Arizona, James E. Rogers College of Law where he was the top trial advocacy student of his graduating class, winning two of the school’s closing argument competitions.

A former U.S. Air Force Captain, Hopkins was a military officer for six years before he separated honorably to launch and lead a defense industry business, his first successful entrepreneurial venture. His final duty assignment was Deputy Comptroller for the HQ 12th Air Force in Tucson, Arizona.

About ASSET360

ASSET360 understands the impact that business disruptions can have on customer satisfaction, brand reputation, shareholder value, and an organization’s bottom line. Our mission is to deliver the right tools at the right time to solve complex business problems and protect your most critical assets. ASSET360’s proven and advanced methodologies leverage state-of-the-art assessments, training, and experience to improve resiliency and deliver confidence during uncertain times.

About Clark Hill

At Clark Hill, our value proposition is simple. We offer our clients an exceptional team, dedicated to the delivery of outstanding service. We recruit and develop talented individuals and empower them to contribute to our rich diversity of legal and industry experience. With 26 locations and more than 650 lawyers spanning the United States, Ireland, and Mexico, we work in agile, collaborative teams, partnering with our clients to help them reach and exceed their business goals. Please visit the firm’s website at http://www.clarkhill.com or follow the firm on Twitter @ClarkHillLaw.

Clark Hill. Simply Smarter.