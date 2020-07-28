‘Dark Destroyer’ Barrister Objects to Politically Correct Name Change

He’s known as one of the smartest of the Chasers on ‘The Chase,’ but barrister Shaun Wallace, objects to attempts by Australian, New Zealand and other networks removing the ‘dark’ from his title tag out of political correctness.

Wallace is a barrister as well as a Chaser, as well as a part time law lecturer. He also holds an honorary doctorate and is correctly Dr Shaun Wallace. Called to the Bar in 1984, belonging to Great James Street Chambers, handling crime, immigration and public law briefs.

His own cases involve robbery, drugs, sexual assault, rape and as range of other criminal work.

His Chambers bio describes his persuasive court manner and pleasant manner with clients, but it is his public role on the highly-rated ‘Chase’ show that he has more recently come to light with the moves to remove the ‘Dark’ from the title bestowed upon him by the show’s presenter and Wallace’s friend, Bradley Walsh.

He has also written his autobiography, ‘Chasing the Dream’ which has become a top seller and further elevated his celebrity status.

As for his name change, he’s no fan. ITV, the show’s producers, have not yet relented but the PC fixation has taken hold in Australia and New Zealand where the change has occurred.

‘So no, Britain may be less PC, but guess what? I am proud to be black. If ITV were to ask me, or consider changing it, then I would tell them this, “I am proud to be black, I am proud to be dark. I want the name to stay as it is”.

“And because of my intellect — and I destroy people because of my intellect — then so be it. That’s the way I use the term the Dark Destroyer, and I am not offended. And I hope other people aren’t offended either.’

He has also been the victim of racial profiling, explaining his being stopped and questioned twice near the courts where he was working.

He was stopped on his way to Liverpool Crown Court and while leaving Kingston Crown Court, on both occasions because he ‘fit the profile’ of a man who committed a robbery nearby.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain last month, he explained that he was ‘astonished’ by the searches – but insisted that he makes a point of remaining ‘dignified’, because he will ‘never give a police officer an excuse to arrest him’.

He said: ‘I was coming out of Kingston crown court with a solicitor who happened to be white, and I was approached by two plain clothes police officers. They said “You fit the profile of someone who just took place in a robbery”.

‘I was simply taken aback and startled, he said “Where were you?” and I said “Kingston Crown Court”. He said, “What were you doing?”.

‘I said, “If you look in my bag you’ll see my robes”, and they were completely astonished.’

He explained that on another occasion he was stopped leaving a train in Liverpool, once again by plain clothed officers who said he was stopped because he fitted the profile of a suspect.

When he visits schools, colleges and other institutions to educate students on law, he explains that while advising young black men on unlawful searches, he reminds them to ‘respond in a dignified manner’.

