Davis Polk – Powered by LawFuel – For the seventh year in a row, Global Investigations Review named Davis Polk to the “GIR 30,” its ranking of the world’s top law firms for investigations work. GIR recognized Davis Polk’s White Collar Defense & Investigations group for having “one of the best track records in the game” and noted that the firm “has once again taken the reigns on a handful of recent high-profile cases. GIR also highlighted the range of Davis Polk’s practice, noting that “what stands out at Davis Polk is the breadth of major cases it takes on.”

The “GIR 30” is part of the “GIR 100,” an annual guide to the world’s leading cross-border investigations practices.