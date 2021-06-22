Debt Finance Partners From Kirkland & Ellis Join Sidley Austin

Share the news LinkedIn Pinterest Reddit Email

New York, San Francisco – Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Nicholas Schwartz and Kristen Smith have joined the firm as partners in the Global Finance group. Mr. Schwartz joins the firm in New York and Mrs. Smith joins in San Francisco. They join from Kirkland & Ellis LLP where they were Debt Finance partners.

Mr. Schwartz has a wide range of debt financing experience, representing private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies as well as strategic borrowers in acquisition and non-acquisition matters. He has worked with an array of leading global private equity sponsors and their affiliates. He also specializes in the financing and strategic elements of restructurings, including complex liability management and other related capital structure transactions.

Over the course of her career, Mrs. Smith has represented numerous private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, along with public and private companies, in a variety of debt financing transactions as both borrowers and lenders.

“The addition of Nick and Kristen’s destination finance practice will support the significant growth we have been experiencing in our private equity practice,” said Dan Clivner, co-leader of the firm’s global M&A and Private Equity practice. “We have seen Nick and Kristen in action on several debt financing transactions, and our clients and partners are thrilled they will now be on our team.”

“The overall culture and commitment to growth across the private equity and finance practices quickly convinced me that Sidley was the ideal fit,” said Mr. Schwartz. “This is a unique platform for Kristen and me to continue to elevate our practice as we embark on the next chapter of our careers.”

“We continue to attract the highest level of talent to our globally recognized finance practice,” said Kevin Blauch, leader of Sidley’s Global Finance practice and a member of the firm’s executive committee. “Nick and Kristen are a great addition to our leveraged finance team.”

