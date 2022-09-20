Dentons Australia Raids Four Firms For Partners

Dentons’ Australian office have acquired six new partners to build their capacity to handle work across areas ranging from employment and property to restructuring work.

The recruitment raid demonstrates the continued high demand for legal services in Australia, as in other jurisdictions.

The lawyers making the move include Paul O’Halloran and real estate partners Seamus Gunson and Nathan Rhimes join from Colin Biggers & Paisley and Perth-based real estate lawyer Darryl Kipping from Torrens Legal.

Also joining the firm were corporate partner Jill Milburn from Hunt & Hunt in Sydney and Brendan Golden joins from DW Fox Tucker in Adelaide. Milburn has experience in capital raisings, mergers and acquisitions, management buyouts and related areas.

It is believed that some of the partners moving to Dentons are also bringing their teams with them.

The Melbourne appointments continue Dentons’ plans for continued growth in their legal business in Victoria, the firm said in a media statement.

Doug Stipanicev, Dentons’ Australia chair and Australasia region CEO said: “Many of our clients are recognizing opportunities in uncertain times and we must ensure we have the talented people to help them to grow, protect, operate and finance their businesses,” he said in a statement. “With these six partner appointments, we continue to increase our ability to form the right teams to assist our clients.”