DLA Piper advises NFP in its acquisition of Rose & Kiernan, Inc.

DLA Piper represented NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides property and casualty (P&C), corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions, in its recent acquisition of Rose & Kiernan, Inc.

Founded in 1869, Rose & Kiernan is a multidisciplinary insurance broker based in Albany, New York, with sophisticated capabilities in P&C, surety and employee benefits. The firm provides a variety of solutions – including insurance, employee benefits and risk management – to businesses, individuals and public and private organizations primarily in New York and New England.

“Our understanding of the legal issues impacting the insurance sector, coupled with our experience handling complex M&A transactions, allowed us to advise NFP in this transaction, which will enable NFP to expand its middle-market capabilities and position it well for future growth,” said Gabriel Gershowitz, who led DLA Piper’s deal team along with Jonathan Klein and Wenhong You.

In addition to Gershowitz, Klein and You (all of New York), the DLA Piper team representing NFP included partners Brian Kaplan, Drew Young, Naftali Dembitzer, Jeffrey Salinger, Evan Parness (all of New York), Mark Muedeking, Jennifer Kashatus (both of Washington, DC), Richard Ashley (Chicago) and William Bartow (Philadelphia); of counsel Gerald Shepherd (New York), Nicole Zayac (San Francisco) and Nia Brown (Washington, DC); managing attorney Marco Berrios (Chicago); and associates Britt Hamilton, Edward Rooker, Joy Cheng, Tali Panken (all of New York), Jason Veit (Chicago) and Priya Narahari (Philadelphia).

With more than 1,000 corporate lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex cross-border transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for ten consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.

DLA Piper’s Insurance sector offers a full range of insurance services, including transactional, regulatory, commercial dispute resolution, claims, competition, restructuring and emergency response. The firm represents both startups and established multinational life and non-life (re)insurers, Lloyd’s entities, intermediaries, banks, capital providers (including hedge funds, private equity funds and venture capital funds), regulators and other insurance industry participants.

